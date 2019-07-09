Maryland officer charged with assault in videotaped arrest

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Maryland prosecutors have filed an assault charge against a Montgomery County police officer accused of kneeing a handcuffed man's head into a sidewalk outside a restaurant during a videotaped arrest.

Court documents filed Tuesday charge Officer Kevin Joseph Moris with second-degree assault and misconduct in office in the July 3 arrest of 19-year-old Arnaldo Andres Pesoa.

Police have said they began investigating Moris' use of force after a video of the arrest began circulating on social media. Authorities say Pesoa received medical treatment after the incident.

Moris has been placed on administrative leave.

Montgomery County State's Attorney John McCarthy said police officers who act improperly will be held accountable.

Moris will receive a summons to appear in court in August. The assault charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years.