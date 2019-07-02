Maryland man found guilty of shooting ex-partner in the face

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore man has been found guilty of shooting his ex-partner in the face, leaving her severely wounded.

News outlets report 24-year-old Demetrius Thompson was convicted Monday of attempted first-degree murder and firearm offenses in the June 2018 shooting. He's set to be sentenced Tuesday.

Authorities have said the 22-year-old woman was walking downtown with another woman to catch a bus when a man sneaked up on them, pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the face. The woman was hospitalized with injuries including damaged teeth, broken facial bones and bone fragments in her skull.

The shooting was recorded by surveillance cameras, and authorities later learned the man and woman shared a child from a previous relationship.