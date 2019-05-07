Maricopa County Sheriff's deputy shoots a suspect in Mesa

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says one if its deputies has been involved in a shooting in east Mesa.

They say the deputy wasn't injured in Monday evening's incident.

But sheriff's officials didn't immediately release any information about a suspect who was shot or what led up to the shooting.

They say the incident occurred about 5 p.m. near Crismon Road and Main Street.