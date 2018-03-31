https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Maplewood-police-2-men-seriously-injured-in-12796465.php
Maplewood police: 2 men seriously injured in shooting
Published 5:31 pm, Saturday, March 31, 2018
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (AP) — Maplewood police say two men were seriously injured in an early morning shooting in the city.
Officers responded to a call about 2 a.m. Saturday near McKnight Road South and Pond Avenue. Police say one man was shot in the leg and the other in the groin area. Both men were taken to a St. Paul hospital.
Police say the injuries were not expected to be life-threatening. The investigation is ongoing.
