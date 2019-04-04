Man, young child shot in west Phoenix, in critical condition

PHOENIX (AP) — Police say a man and a young child have both been shot in west Phoenix and officers are searching for a suspect.

They say the two victims are hospitalized with critical condition.

Police say the child is about 10 years old.

The shooting occurred around 6 p.m. Wednesday near 38th Avenue, just south of Interstate 10.

Police don't have a motive yet for the shooting and the names of the victims haven't been released yet.