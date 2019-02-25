Man whose story inspired "Kid Cannabis" slain in Idaho

HAYDEN, Idaho (AP) — A man who was shot to death outside a northern Idaho bar last weekend was a drug smuggler whose story was told in the movie "Kid Cannabis."

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office on Monday identified the victim in Sunday's shooting in Hayden as Michael Christopher Clark, who became famous smuggling marijuana from Canada into the United States.

The 45-year-old Clark was gunned down about 1:45 a.m. Sunday outside The Tipsy Pine bar. A man has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

The sheriff's office confirmed that Clark, who went by "Topher," was portrayed in a 2005 Rolling Stone article and 2014 movie which chronicled the drug empire created by Clark and friend Nate Norman.

The two were indicted in 2003 on federal drug charges and served time in prison.