Man who threatened to kill Jews pleads guilty to gun crime

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man authorities say made a "kill list" of prominent Jews and had hundreds of rounds of rifle ammunition has been sentenced to more than two years in prison.

Twenty-eight-year-old Nicholas Rose of Irvine was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to a felony count of carrying a loaded firearm not registered to him and three misdemeanor charges of violating civil rights.

He also was sentenced a year of mental health treatment.

Rose initially was charged with hate crimes.

His parents contacted police last year to voice concern about their son's anti-Semitic comments, including a threat to "get a gun and kill some Jews."

Police found writings in which Rose talked about "killing my first Jew" and had extensively researched two Orange County churches and a synagogue he disliked.