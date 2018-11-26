Man who threatened motel manager, deputies, sentenced

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — A Whatcom County man who barricaded himself inside a motel room and threatened to kill the manager and deputies who responded will spend roughly three months in jail.

The Bellingham Herald reports Allen Neal Simonson was sentenced to 364 days in the Whatcom County Jail with 274 suspended for harassment, criminal trespassing and resisting arrest.

That's according to Whatcom County Superior Court records.

On June 15, the manager at the Shamrock Motel told Simonson to leave, but he said he needed a few hours and would be out by the next morning.

Two days later, the manager was back, but when Simonson opened the door, he threatened to kill the manager.

He also threatened to kill the sheriff's deputies and refused to come out. He was finally taken into custody.

