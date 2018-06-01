Man who led police on chase in stolen dump truck charged

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A man who police say stole a dump truck and led officers on a chase from Illinois to St. Louis is facing two felony charges.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports 39-year-old Joseph Macdonald was charged Thursday with felony resisting arrest, felony tampering with a motor vehicle and misdemeanor assault.

Authorities say the dump truck was stolen Wednesday. Washington County Sheriff Zach Jacobsen says the truck was being used for a Federal Emergency Management Agency program and was taken along with a trailer, tools and mini excavator from a gated yard near Caledonia, about 75 miles from St. Louis.

With police following, the truck crossed into Illinois and back into St. Louis. Police say Macdonald eventually abandoned the truck and tried to flee before being captured after forcing his way into a parked vehicle.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com