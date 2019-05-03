Man who killed dad, shot cop gets 45 years in prison

PUTNAM, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man convicted of killing his father in 2013 and shooting a police officer four months later just before authorities found the body in the family's home has been sentenced to 45 years in prison.

The Norwich Bulletin reports a three-judge panel Friday sentenced 39-year-old Andrew Samuolis in Putnam Superior Court. The panel convicted him of murder and assault in February after rejecting his insanity defense.

Police said Samuolis fatally shot his father, John, in their Willimantic home while arguing over plans to sell the house, then lived with the corpse for months.

Authorities say he shot Willimantic police officer Kevin Winkler four months later, when Winkler entered the home to conduct a well-being check. Winkler survived. Samuolis was later caught during a police manhunt of the neighborhood.

___

Information from: Norwich Bulletin, http://www.norwichbulletin.com