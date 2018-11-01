Man wearing Spider Man suit robs candy store on Halloween

HERRIMAN, Utah (AP) — Police in a Salt Lake City suburb only have a partial description for an armed robber because he was wearing a Spider Man costume when he held up a candy store on Halloween.

Herriman police say the store was robbed of cash Wednesday afternoon by a person who threatened clerks while brandishing a gun and a stun gun.

Lt. Cody Stromberg says anybody who saw the robber outside the store probably didn't think twice because it was Halloween.

Employees described the suspect as white, between 18 and 30 years old, estimated his height as between 5-feet-6- (1.6 meters and 6 feet (1.8 meters) and said a black T-shirt with white lettering was visible under the robber's costume.

There no injuries.