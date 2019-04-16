Man wanted in 2016 Mississippi killing arrested in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A man wanted in the 2016 shooting death of a man in Mississippi has been arrested more than 700 miles away in Lincoln, Nebraska.

The U.S. Marshals Service says in a news release that its Metro Fugitive Task Force arrested 25-year-old Stephon Clay, of Clarksdale, Mississippi, on Monday night in Lincoln. Members of the Lincoln and Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force and the Lincoln Police Department helped in the arrest.

Clay is suspected in the March 19, 2016, shooting death of 22-year-old Steven Harris in Clarksdale.