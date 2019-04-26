Man to ask for reduced sentence in Dartmouth stabbing deaths

NORTH HAVERHILL, N.H. (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty in the 2001 stabbing deaths of two Dartmouth College professors when he was 16 is scheduled to ask a judge for a shorter sentence.

James Parker and 17-year-old Robert Tulloch, of Chelsea, Vermont, posed as students conducting a survey. Parker pleaded guilty to second-degree murder to killing Suzanne Zantop and agreed to testify against Tulloch, who stabbed her husband, Half Zantop.

Parker was sentenced to 25 years to life. His minimum release date is in May 2024. He's allowed to petition for a reduced sentence now that he's served two-thirds of the minimum time. The Valley News reports the hearing's Tuesday.

The state's objected to an early release.

Tulloch's serving a mandatory life sentence, which will be examined in December after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against mandatory life sentences for minors.