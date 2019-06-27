Man suspected of shooting Illinois deputy appears in court

In this Wednesday, June 26, 2019 booking photo provided by the Illinois State Police is Nathan Woodring, who was taken into custody pending charges for fatally shooting Fulton County Deputy Troy Chisum Wednesday, after barricading himself inside a home in rural western Illinois for more than 18 hours, state police said. Chisum was a 4½-year veteran of the Fulton County Sheriff's Office and a paramedic. (Illinois State Police via AP) less In this Wednesday, June 26, 2019 booking photo provided by the Illinois State Police is Nathan Woodring, who was taken into custody pending charges for fatally shooting Fulton County Deputy Troy Chisum ... more Photo: AP Photo: AP Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close Man suspected of shooting Illinois deputy appears in court 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

LEWISTOWN, Ill. (AP) — A man suspected of fatally shooting an Illinois sheriff's deputy has been charged with first-degree murder and ordered held on $5 million bond.

Forty-two-year-old Nathan Woodring of Avon appeared Thursday in Fulton County Circuit Court.

He's accused of killing 39-year-old Fulton County Deputy Troy Chisum after Chisum responded Tuesday to a battery and disturbance call at a home in Avon in rural western Illinois. Woodring was taken into custody after a standoff that lasted more than 18 hours.

The (Peoria) Journal Star reports a grand jury likely will hear the case. If Woodring is indicted, he would then return to court to enter a plea.

Visitation for Chisum will be Sunday at Cuba High School, with services there on Monday.

___

Information from: Journal Star, http://pjstar.com