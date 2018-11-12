Man struck and killed was planned to become police officer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Family and friends of a 23-year-old man struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Milwaukee say he was planning to enter a police academy in Arizona at the end of the month.

A candlelight vigil for Sedrick Allen was held Sunday evening near the site where he died earlier in the day. Family members say Allen graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater with a degree in criminal justice last spring. His older brother, Dimitri Starks, says he is proud of the caring man that Sedrick became.

Police are still looking for the driver who killed Allen.