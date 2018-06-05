Man sought in Indianapolis store clerk slaying held in Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 51-year-old man who was arrested as a fugitive in Las Vegas in the killing of an Indianapolis store clerk won't contest his transfer in custody to Indiana to face felony charges.

A court clerk says Douglas Cobbs waived extradition during a brief court appearance Tuesday in Las Vegas.

U.S. Marshal Gary Schofield in Nevada says Cobbs was arrested Friday at the Fremont Street casino pedestrian mall by members of a regional fugitive apprehension task force.

Schofield says Cobbs was sought in Indiana's Marion County on murder and robbery warrants in a May 27 killing.

Police in Indianapolis released store security video last week showing a man sought as the assailant in the slaying of 41-year-old store clerk Brian Eure at a Dollar General store.