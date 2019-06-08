Man shot, wounded by police sergeant after chase, struggle

MOUNTAINSIDE, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a man was shot and wounded by a New Jersey police sergeant following a vehicle chase and foot pursuit.

The Union County prosecutor's office says the suspect was pulled over on Route 22 on a traffic violation at about 2:15 p.m. Friday but fled. His vehicle was found damaged several miles away in Mountainside.

Prosecutors said a police sergeant spotted the suspect nearby and "a brief physical altercation" resulted in the sergeant firing, hitting him. The suspect and the sergeant were taken to Newark's University Hospital for treatment of injuries not considered life-threatening.

Thirty-two-year-old Lester Krek of Linden is charged with disarming a police officer, eluding police and resisting arrest. It's unclear whether he has an attorney and a message left at his number Saturday wasn't immediately returned.