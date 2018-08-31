Man shot while Mississippi authorities try to arrest him

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (AP) — Sheriff's deputies have shot a Mississippi man while trying to arrest him.

Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson says a SWAT team was trying to enter Stanley McGlaston's house near Bay Springs Friday morning to arrest him. The sheriff says officers had announced their presence several times when shots were fired from inside.

Johnson says deputies fired back, hitting McGlaston in the arm. He was taken to a hospital. His condition was not immediately available.

No deputies were wounded.

Johnson didn't say what crime McGlaston is charged with. He didn't immediately return a call seeking comment Friday.

The sheriff says the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is leading an inquiry into the shooting. A spokesman for the state agency didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.