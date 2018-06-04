https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Man-shot-to-death-following-argument-in-South-12965259.php
Man shot to death following argument in South Carolina
Published 8:09 am, Monday, June 4, 2018
AIKEN, S.C. (AP) — A man has been shot to death following an argument in South Carolina.
Aiken County Coroner Tim Carlton said in a news release the shooting happened late Sunday.
Carlton said 28-year-old Dakota Tager of Williston died early Monday at the Aiken Regional Medical Center.
Carlton said the shooting followed an argument with a man who has not been identified. No arrests have been made.
An autopsy is planned in Newberry.
View Comments