Man shot on highway flags down passing ambulance

WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say a man who said he was shot while driving on a Massachusetts highway flagged down a passing ambulance for treatment.

Fire Chief Timothy Harhen says an East Bridgewater ambulance was driving south on state Route 24 in West Bridgewater just after 6 p.m. Monday when it was flagged down by two men.

The Brockton Enterprise reports that one of them had suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder. His name wasn't released.

Paramedics immediately tended to the 44-year-old man and took him to a hospital.

A vehicle by the side of the highway had a shattered passenger-side window and apparent gunshot holes in the passenger door.

The shooting remains under investigation but the Plymouth district attorney's office says it does not appear to be a random act of violence.

___

Information from: The (Brockton, Mass.) Enterprise, http://www.enterprisenews.com