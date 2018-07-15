Man shot, killed during encounter with police identified

VINELAND, N.J. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a man shot and killed after a confrontation with police in New Jersey.

The Cumberland County prosecutor's office on Sunday identified the man as 37-year-old Rashaun Washington of Bridgeton.

Prosecutors earlier said Vineland police officers were dispatched shortly before 11:30 a.m. Saturday after a report of an unknown man acting suspiciously on the front porch of a residence. They said the encounter between the officers and the man lasted for several minutes and ended with the person shot and killed.

Witnesses described a shirtless man and pacing in the front yard surrounded by police with their guns drawn. Some people recorded video of the standoff.

County prosecutors are investigating and asking anyone with information to contact them.