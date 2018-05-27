Man shot in Yakima dies at hospital

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Yakima police are investigating a fatal shooting.

Police received a 911 call at about 8:45 p.m. Saturday saying a private vehicle was carrying a gunshot victim on Fair Avenue. Police soon located the car in a parking lot.

Police arrived and found a 29-year-old man suffering from a single gunshot wound to his lower back.

He was taken by ambulance to a hospital but he later died.

Police are seeking information on who shot the man.