Man shot dies after Baltimore officer goes to wrong location

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police are reviewing the response to a shooting where the victim died after an officer responding to gunfire reports went to the wrong location.

The department confirmed to The Baltimore Sun that it's conducting a "full review" of its response to Monday's shooting of Harold J. Blandon Jr. The newspaper reports police initially released an incorrect chronology of the events surrounding the shooting.

Police spokesman Matt Jablow says Blandon was found six hours later, and his condition indicated he had been dead for a while. A preliminary review indicates a 25-year-old officer went to the block before Blandon's. Jablow says police are investigating to see whether the officer ever left his vehicle to look for potential victims or evidence as required.

Police have no suspects in Blandon's death.

