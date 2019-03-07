Man shot by police in Harlem arrested

NEW YORK (AP) — Police have arrested a man who was shot and wounded by an officer responding to a report of a man armed with a gun in Harlem.

Police say Michael Cordero faces burglary, criminal possession of a weapon, menacing, criminal contempt and unlawful possession of marijuana charges. His lawyer says he's mentally ill.

Police say officers encountered the suspect in an apartment complex Tuesday night and ordered him to take his hands out of his pockets. Police say Cordero refused, stated he had a gun, pulled out a black wallet and assumed a shooting stance.

One of the officers fired, striking the 34-year-old man in the hip. He was hospitalized in stable condition.

Police on Wednesday released video of the shooting.