Man shot by Auburn police officer dies

SEATTLE (AP) — A man who was critically hurt after being shot by an Auburn police officer has died.

KIRO-TV reports the man died at Harborview Medical Center, where he was taken following the Friday night shooting on Auburn Way. His name was not immediately disclosed.

Officials say the officer also was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have said the shooting occurred after they responded to reports a man was throwing items at cars.

Police say they first approached the man acting erratically in a grocery store parking lot before it turned into an escalating physical fight that resulted in gunfire.

___

Information from: KIRO-TV, htthttp://www.kirotv.com/index.html