Man shot at Seattle protest says he won't testify

SEATTLE (AP) — The man who was shot during a protest of the appearance of a right-wing speaker at the University of Washington is not expected to testify at trial.

The Seattle Times reports the trial of Elizabeth and Marc Hokoana is set to begin Monday in King County Superior Court.

Elizabeth Hokoana is charged with first-degree assault in the January 2017 shooting that wounded 35-year-old Joshua Dukes.

Her husband, Marc Hokoana, is charged with third-degree assault.

According to court documents, Dukes has refused to comply with a subpoena and failed to show up at a defense deposition. He told prosecutors he will not testify.

Prosecutors say they plan to rely on testimony from other witnesses.

Elizabeth Hokoana claims she shot in self-defense and Dukes was armed with a knife.

Information from: The Seattle Times, http://www.seattletimes.com