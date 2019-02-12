Man shoots 3 women, killing 1, then leads police on chase

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man who killed a woman and wounded two others in South Carolina has been arrested after a short police chase in North Carolina.

York County Sheriff's spokesman Trent Faris said 35-year-old Marques Heath shot two women in a Rock Hill neighborhood, killing one of them around 10:55 a.m. Tuesday.

Faris said at a news conference that Heath then shot a third woman about 15 minutes later.

The sheriff's office Twitter account said Heath was arrested around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday after a short police chase in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Faris did not have a motive for the shooting, but says Heath appeared to know all three women.

The names of the women and the conditions of the victims who were injured have not been released.