Man shoots 2 cougars near chicken coop east of Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office says a Corbett man shot and killed two cougars that were near a chicken coop.

Sgt. Brandon White says Oregon State Police and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife have been notified, but he doesn't anticipate any charges because the man was defending livestock.

The shooter, David Callister, tells KGW-TV he was walking to the trailer where he stays early Tuesday when he almost stepped on the tail of a cougar that was under his pickup. The cougar displayed no fear.

He returned with a rifle and found a cougar starting to tear into the coop.

Callister says he fired warning shots before killing the cougars.

Information from: KGW-TV, http://www.kgw.com/