Man sentenced to prison for rape of 5-year-old

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A western Massachusetts man has been sentenced to nine years in prison for raping a 5-year-old girl.

The Berkshire Eagle reports that the now 12-year-old victim said Steven Hyland, of Otis, will no longer "be able to victimize any more innocent children" during his sentencing hearing Thursday.

Hyland was convicted May 14 of raping and exposing himself to the girl in 2011 near the Otis Reservoir.

Prosecutor Joseph Yorlano called the case "a parent's worst nightmare."

Hyland's attorney had asked for a four- to six-year sentence, saying he doesn't think his client is a lost cause.

A judge told Hyland he took advantage of the victim's vulnerability.

Hyland will be placed on probation after his prison sentence and will be required to undergo sex offender and mental health counseling.

___

Information from: The Berkshire (Mass.) Eagle, http://www.berkshireeagle.com