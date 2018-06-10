Man sentenced to 5 years in fatal hit-run bus stop crash

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — A New York man has been sentenced to five years in prison in a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman sitting at a New Jersey bus stop.

Thirty-six-year-old Olvy Torres pleaded guilty earlier to leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death in the Sept. 26 wreck that killed 59-year-old Luisa Valdez. Authorities said Torres fled the North Bergen scene on foot and turned himself in a few days later.

The Jersey Journal reports that that the victim's daughter called him "nothing but a selfish coward" at Friday's sentencing hearing. Torres apologized, saying he had fallen asleep at the wheel.

Police recovered $500,000 in cash and bags of diamonds inside a Bergen County apartment. Torres also pleaded guilty to money laundering and was sentenced to a concurrent five-year term.

