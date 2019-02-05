Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for raping stepdaughter

FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for raping his stepdaughter over the course of several years.

Bristol District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Monday a Fall River Superior Court jury convicted 49-year-old Felipe Gonzalez of multiple counts of aggravated rape of a child and rape of a child by force among other offenses.

Prosecutors say the Raynham man assaulted the victim between 2011 and 2016 in Avon, North Attleborough and Raynham.

Gonzalez was arrested in 2016 after the victim reported the sexual assaults she suffered in her preteen years to distant relatives.

His attorney had requested a 10- to 12-year sentence for Gonzalez.

Quinn says Gonzalez "deserves every bit of the sentence" imposed by the court.