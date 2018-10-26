Man sentenced to 25 years for shooting at police post

DENVER (AP) — A man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors who charged him with firing at a Denver police command post.

Kairo Alejandres-Vizcaino was sentenced Friday in Denver. The 22-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of attempted murder with extreme indifference in September.

According to prosecutors, Alejandres-Vizcaino fired at the Denver Police Department's mobile unit, which was placed at an intersection in southwest Denver, on May 5.

They say Alejandres-Vizcaino fled in his car but was arrested after running a stop sign and crashing into a police car.

Police officers were inside the command post during the shooting but no one was injured.

Alejandres-Vizcaino originally was charged with six counts of attempted murder with extreme indifference and vehicular eluding.