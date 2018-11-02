Man sentenced to 17 years in deadly Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man convicted in a deadly shooting in Portland's Old Town was sentenced to 17 years in prison.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Thomas Dorris was sentenced Thursday after he pleaded guilty last month to first-degree manslaughter, third-degree assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Authorities say Dorris shot 50-year-old Chester "Chaz" Newborn in the neck in June 2016 during a drug deal.

His attorney Tony Schwartz says Newborn had taken money from Dorris for methamphetamine, but he did not hand over the drugs.

Schwartz says Dorris pulled out his gun and fired three times after he saw Newborn reach to the ground to grab what he thought was a pipe.

Prosecutors say the shooting was not in self-defense and there weren't any witnesses to confirm Dorris' story.

