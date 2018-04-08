Man sentenced to 12 years in Pleasantville street slaying

MAYS LANDING, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man has been sentenced to a dozen years in prison in connection with the murder of a man gunned down on a street in Pleasantville.

The Atlantic County prosecutor's office said 33-year-old Robert Terrell will have to serve at least 85 percent of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.

Terrell pleaded guilty to first-degree conspiracy to commit murder in the September 2016 shooting death of 29-year-old Rasheed Hines, who was riding his bicycle when someone jumped out of a vehicle and gunned him down.

Prosecutors said Friday that the shooter hasn't been apprehended and Terrell, who was driving the vehicle, hasn't cooperated with investigators in revealing that person's name.