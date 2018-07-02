Man sentenced in McHenry County livestock theft case

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota man has been sentenced to 30 days in custody and ordered to pay back more than $14,000 in a McHenry County livestock theft case.

Fifty-eight-year-old Dwight Mehrer, of Hazen, was accused of selling his girlfriend's unbranded cattle after she died and collecting the proceeds. He pleaded guilty in Northeast District Court to theft of property.

North Dakota Stockmen's Association board chairman Jeff Schafer says he's grateful that the victim's estate will be paid back in full.

Judge Michael Hurly ordered Mehrer to serve 18 months of probation when he is released from a Rugby jail.

Steven Mottinger, Mehrer's attorney, could not be reached for comment.