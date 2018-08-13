Man sentenced for stabbing ex-roommate

FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man who brutally stabbed his former roommate has been sentenced to serve eight to 12 years in state prison.

Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III says 35-year-old David Figueroa was sentenced last week in Fall River Superior Court, and had pleaded guilty to a multi-count indictment.

Some of those charges include assault and battery on a person over 60 and intimidation of a witness.

In July 2015, a 63-year-old man called 911 saying he had been stabbed by his former roommate, and was later taken to Rhode Island Hospital where he spent a week being treated for broken bones and lacerations. Figueroa demanded money from the man, and began stabbing him with a steak knife when he refused.

He was arrested two weeks later. An attorney for Figueroa could not be reached.