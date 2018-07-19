Man sentenced for killing girlfriend he left tied up, gagged

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A 51-year-old man has been sentenced to more than 25 years in prison for killing his girlfriend by leaving her bound and gagged in their Rochester apartment for about two weeks.

The Monroe County District Attorney's Office says Terry Williams was sentenced Thursday to a total of 26 1/3 years to life in prison for his June 13 conviction second-degree murder and criminal possession of stolen property charges.

Prosecutors say in mid-July 2017 Williams tied up his 49-year-old girlfriend, Cheryl Robinson, during a domestic dispute, shoving a towel in her mouth and wrapping a gag around her head. Authorities say he left her bound and gagged until she died of asphyxiation.

Rochester police discovered her body on July 28. It wasn't known when Robinson died.