Man sentenced for 2 assaults, trying to have victim killed

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A violent felon in Buffalo has been sentenced to prison time for assaults that put two people in the hospital with serious injuries and plotting to have one of the victims killed.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says 39-year-old Robbie Said was sentenced Tuesday to 10 to 16 years in prison as a second violent felony offender.

Prosecutors say he beat a man so badly on a Buffalo street in August 2017 that the victim spent nearly two months in a hospital being treated for head injuries.

While on run from authorities he beat and stomped his girlfriend while holding her and two other women against their will in his van. The girlfriend also suffered serious injuries that required hospitalization.

While in jail for the assaults he tried to have one of the victims killed.