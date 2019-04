Man's body found in Louisiana bayou

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A north Louisiana sheriff's office is investigating the discovery of a body in Jeems Bayou.

Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator says deputies were notified that a kayaker found body of a man in the bayou just before 8 a.m. Saturday about a half-mile (.08 kilometers) south of the bridge on Hwy. 2.

Sgt. Pam Purgerson says there was also evidence that a vehicle had left the roadway and struck the bridge and several trees.

The sheriff's dive team was called to recover the body and search for a vehicle. As a result, a Dodge 1500 pick-up was located submerged in the water and was recovered.

The victim's identity has not been released.