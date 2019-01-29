Man pulls gun on officers at police headquarters

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a man pulled a gun on officers inside a Pennsylvania city's police headquarters.

Police say the 40-year-old man entered the lobby of Allentown police headquarters Sunday night and tried to enter the locked interior doors.

The man then asked Officer Eric Sbat if he could step outside, and Sbat told the man he could only speak through a glass partition.

Court records show the man pulled a gun from his sweatshirt and pointed it at Sbat, who was just a few inches away.

Officers at the scene ordered the man to put the gun down, and he complied. Police say the man was taken into custody without incident.

The man is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.