Man pleads not guilty to fatally shooting father-in-law

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — A man charged with fatally shooting his father-in-law outside a social hall in central New Jersey has pleaded not guilty.

Douglas Roman Rodriguez appeared in court in New Brunswick on Wednesday, where his attorney entered the plea.

Middlesex County prosecutors allege the 32-year-old Carteret man shot 49-year-old Roberto Laureano multiple times last Friday night at the Knights of Columbus building in Carteret after a dispute. He has been charged with murder and weapons offenses.

Rodriguez turned himself in Saturday night. He is being held in custody pending a detention hearing next week.

The Courier News reports a wake for Laureano was scheduled for Thursday evening in the Port Reading section of Woodbridge.

___

