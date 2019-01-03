Man pleads not guilty in death of Yakima County Jail inmate

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state man charged with first-degree murder in the death of a Yakima County Jail inmate has pleaded not guilty.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reports 19-year-old Felipe Luis Jr. of Yakima was arraigned Wednesday in Yakima County Superior Court in the death of 36-year-old inmate Jacob Ozuna.

Prosecutors allege three men attacked Ozuna in the jail on Dec. 9. Ozuna later died from his injuries at a hospital.

Two White Swan men were also charged, 20-year-old Julian Luis Gonzalez and 25-year-old Deryk Alexander Donato.

Gonzalez was arraigned last week. Donato is expected to be arraigned Thursday.

