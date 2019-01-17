Man pleads guilty to role in accidental fatal shooting

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man who brought a loaded rifle to a party that another man used to accidentally kill himself has been sentenced to spend a year in jail.

Masslive.com reports that 24-year-old Zachary Bassett pleaded guilty on Wednesday to improper storage of a large-capacity firearm near a minor, in connection to the death of 19-year-old Joseph Pearson.

Barrett brought the .22 semi-automatic rifle to a party in Amherst in December 2016. Prosecutors say Pearson pulled the trigger and accidentally killed himself.

In addition to the jail term, Barrett must give up the rifle to police so it can be destroyed.

Prosecutors asked for more time behind bars while the defense sought probation.

