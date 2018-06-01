Man pleads guilty in death of malnourished daughter

WASHINGTON, Iowa (AP) — An August sentencing is scheduled for the father of a 17-month-old girl who weighed just 11 pounds (5 kilograms) when she died in southeast Iowa.

Station KCRG reports that Anthony McCoy filed written guilty pleas Thursday to involuntary manslaughter and two counts of child endangerment. His sentencing is set for Aug. 3.

McCoy and the little girl's mother, Ambrashia Chrzan, were charged after the girl's Nov. 9, 2016, death in rural Riverside. An autopsy found that malnutrition and neglect significantly contributed to her death.

Chrzan is scheduled to be sentenced July 27 for her child endangerment conviction.

