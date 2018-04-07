Man ordered to trial in 2013 slaying of woman, 97

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — A man has been ordered to stand trial in the home invasion slaying of a 97-year-old northeastern Pennsylvania woman on Thanksgiving night in 2013.

A district judge Friday sent criminal homicide, robbery and burglary charges against 35-year-old Anthony Spudis to Luzerne County Court.

Authorities allege that Spudis forced his way into the Nanticoke home of 97-year-old Gertrude Price and then stabbed and beat her to death.

Prosecutors said he was living with his girlfriend nearby and went out that night to burglarize homes, killing the victim when she confronted him.

Defense attorney John Pike elicited testimony from the former girlfriend that her DNA alone had been found on several items. She hasn't been charged in the case.