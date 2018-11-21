Man ordered to remain held in mental health facility

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man who randomly stabbed another man more than a decade ago has been ordered by a judge to remain in a mental health facility.

The Norwich Bulletin reports that 40-year-old Jesse Gonzalez has been confined at the Whiting Forensic Unit at Connecticut Valley Hospital in Middletown since 2008.

The commitment was scheduled to expire Dec. 7, but a judge ruled Tuesday that Gonzalez must remain at the facility until May 2021.

The extension was agreed to by the prosecution and defense.

Court records show Gonzalez had a history of bipolar disorder, alcohol abuse and seizures before the stabbing in Norwich in 2007 that nearly killed the victim.

Gonzalez was found not guilty by reason of mental disease to charges of assault, reckless endangerment and carrying a dangerous weapon.

___

Information from: Norwich Bulletin, http://www.norwichbulletin.com