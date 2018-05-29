Man linked to 2010 killing of grandmother gets 15-30 years

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) — A 37-year-old Vermont man linked to the 2010 murder of a Sheffield grandmother is going to prison for a minimum of 15 years.

Keith Baird was sentenced Tuesday in St. Johnsbury to serve between 15 and 30 years in prison for his role in the killing of Mary Pat O' Hagan.

Last month Baird pleaded no contest to two charges in connection with the killing of the 78-year-old O' Hagan, who was shot inside her home. Her body was later found about 10 miles away in a remote part of Wheelock.

Two other men are already in prison for their role in the death of O'Hagan.

Prosecutors say the three men entered O'Hagan's home with the intent of robbing her, but instead ended up kidnapping and killing the woman.