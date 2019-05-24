Man killed in Wichita police shootout fired dozens of times

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita police say a 56-year-old man who died in a shootout with officers fired 52 rounds into common walls he shared with two neighbors.

Police say Fred Burton's neighbors called early Thursday to report what they thought was an explosion at MacArthur's Lake Apartments.

Capt. Brent Allred said officers saw dozens of gunshot holes in the one wall and three rounds in another common wall.

Allred said the people living in the apartment were extremely lucky they weren't hit by gunfire.

KAKE reports police say Burton shot at officers during the standoff. Two SWAT officers eventually returned fire, killing Burton, who police say was in a mental health crisis.

One officer is a 15-year veteran and the other is a 13-year-veteran of the department.

Police and the KBI are investigating.

___

Information from: KAKE-TV.