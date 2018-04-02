Man killed, deputy injured in Louisiana police shootout

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Authorities have identified a vehicle burglary suspect killed during a shootout that also injured a sheriff's deputy in Louisiana.

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's officials told news outlets that 24-year-old Joseph Walden Johnson Jr. died Sunday following a brief chase.

Sheriff Randy Smith said Deputy Justin Nail is in stable condition after surgery and is expected to make a full recovery.

Investigators say deputies tried to stop Johnson, who was suspected in a series of car burglaries. He crashed his car into a ditch before exchanging gunfire with deputies.

An autopsy is pending.

Nail works with the Third District Criminal Patrol Division at the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Office.