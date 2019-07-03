Man killed, another wounded in police shooting

ELYRIA, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say police have fatally shot one man and wounded another during a confrontation at a gas station outside Cleveland.

The Lorain County Coroner's Office has identified the man killed Tuesday by Elyria police in New Carlisle Township as 39-year-old Isaiah Robinson. The Cleveland man died at a hospital.

The man who was wounded and hospitalized has been identified as 39-year-old Damon Battles, of Elyria. His condition hasn't been released.

The Lorain County Sheriff's Office says officers went to the gas station when they learned that a car seen outside an Elyria apartment complex where shots reportedly were fired was at the station.

The sheriff's office says officers ordered the occupants to exit the vehicle and opened fire when a man opened a door and pointed a gun at them.